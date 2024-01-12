What banks earnings are revealing about the economy

Big banks have started reporting their quarterly results, with JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Citigroup (C) Wells Fargo (WFC), and Bank of America (BAC) among the institutions leading the charge.

CFRA Research Director of Equity Research Ken Leon joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the results.

Consumer trends are a primary concern for banks, as Leon states, “we’re seeing still, a pretty healthy consumer,” but he notes that things are starting to normalize, with savings rates falling and increased credit card delinquencies. Leon sees consumers as stable—with the exception of credit card and possibly auto loans and that “overall, the credit book looks good.”

