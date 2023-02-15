Barbara Corcoran explains "why it's a great time to build a business"

Barbara Corcoran, star of ABC's "Shark Tank," weighs in on the explosion of businesses that have been created over the last year.

Key video takeways

0:00 Everybody wants to be an entrepreneur today, they had time to sit home and think that they really don't like their job and they really don't want to answer to their boss and they think the golden ticket is to start your own business.

0:10 But the real question is how many of these people are going to succeed?

0:14 It's not easy to build a business.

0:15 It's a great time to build a business because there's so much uncertainty and concern.

0:20 So people are open minded to new ideas and new concepts, but to actually succeed in business takes a certain type of person and most of the people who are opening their shops are not that type of individual, which is they have to have tremendous enthusiasm, a phenomenal work ethic and more than anything else, they have to be aggressive and a lot of people mix up starting a business with enjoying a hobby, so we're going to have to wait and see how they go.

0:46 But how great is it that people are taking their own life into their hands and deciding to take control and start their own business?

0:54 That's the best news of all

