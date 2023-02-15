U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,147.60
    +11.47 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,128.05
    +38.78 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,070.59
    +110.45 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.97
    +21.06 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.44
    -0.15 (-0.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,846.40
    +1.10 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    21.63
    +0.06 (+0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0693
    -0.0047 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8090
    +0.0480 (+1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2035
    -0.0138 (-1.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.9440
    +0.8740 (+0.66%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,280.30
    +2,044.19 (+9.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    546.87
    +40.74 (+8.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,997.83
    +43.98 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,501.86
    -100.91 (-0.37%)
     

Barbara Corcoran explains "why it's a great time to build a business"

Barbara Corcoran, star of ABC's "Shark Tank," weighs in on the explosion of businesses that have been created over the last year.

Key video takeways

0:00 Everybody wants to be an entrepreneur today, they had time to sit home and think that they really don't like their job and they really don't want to answer to their boss and they think the golden ticket is to start your own business.

0:10 But the real question is how many of these people are going to succeed?

0:14 It's not easy to build a business.

0:15 It's a great time to build a business because there's so much uncertainty and concern.

0:20 So people are open minded to new ideas and new concepts, but to actually succeed in business takes a certain type of person and most of the people who are opening their shops are not that type of individual, which is they have to have tremendous enthusiasm, a phenomenal work ethic and more than anything else, they have to be aggressive and a lot of people mix up starting a business with enjoying a hobby, so we're going to have to wait and see how they go.

0:46 But how great is it that people are taking their own life into their hands and deciding to take control and start their own business?

0:54 That's the best news of all

Click here for the full interview with Barbara Corcoran

Recommended Stories

  • This restaurant chain offers the worst bang for your buck, customers say — and it’s not even the most expensive

    A new study looked at the prices at several fast-casual and fast-food chains, and at how diners feel about the value offered relative to cost.

  • Ford stops building F-150 Lightning as engineers struggle with battery issues; no restart date

    Ford stopped production of the electric F-150 Lightning and is not sending new vehicles to dealers as the carmaker wrestles with a battery issue.

  • Ford just exposed the biggest lie of net zero

    Now is not a good time to be working in Britain’s car industry. Nobody said the shift to electric vehicles was going to be smooth, but the true scale of the disruption is only just starting to be understood.

  • Salesforce Lays Out Harsher Policies Succumbing To Activist Pressure

    Salesforce, Inc (NYSE: CRM) weighed new ways to cut costs as activist investors pressured the company. Salesforce implemented much stricter performance measurements for engineering. It pressurized salespeople to quit or succumb to the harsh performance policies, TechCrunch reports. Salesforce's policies could include performance reviews based on the quantity of code produced for engineers, a flawed way to measure engineering productivity, which encourages quantity over quality. Salesforce asked

  • ASML Says Ex-Employee in China Stole Chip Data

    (Bloomberg) -- ASML Holding NV, a critical cog in the global semiconductor industry, accused a former China-based employee of stealing confidential information. It’s the second such breach linked to China in less than a year and threatens to fan political tensions. Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Entities in Balloon SagaUS Scramb

  • J&J Must Face Baby Powder Suit by 24-Year-Old Dying of Cancer

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson can no longer use bankruptcy to block a trial in California over claims its baby powder caused the deadly cancer of a 24-year-old man, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Inflation Stays

  • A Once in a Lifetime Bull Market Opportunity in Metals and Mining: US Critical Metals

    The market is poised for the next metals and mining bull market to commence. The theme for the last bull market was centered on globalization and the emergence of a new middle class in what we defi...

  • Overconfident tech CEOs have overpaid for ‘box tickers’ and ‘taskmasters.’ Here’s why the real ‘creators’ will survive the mass layoffs

    At excessive numbers, the box tickers and taskmasters tip into "busywork" and create more unnecessary work for the “creators.”

  • Elon Musk and Steve Jobs Agree on Challenging Convention

    The CEO of Tesla and the co-founder of Apple believe that market research can do little to help disrupt an industry.

  • IBM Sues Former Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaChina Warns of Retaliation Against US Entities in Balloon SagaUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’ Intercept of Russian WarplanesNew Cars Are On

  • Comcast 'Customer Service' Leads to Another Scandal

    To be fair, it's more of a nonservice issue that has the cable and internet company's customers (and maybe the FCC) angry.

  • AIG Margins Improve but Earnings Hit by Weak Markets and Bad Weather

    American International Group Inc. reported improved profit margins in its core property-casualty unit and rising sales of some products, which were offset by the effects of volatile markets and severe winter weather.

  • Glencore Pays Out $7.1 Billion as Coal Drives Record Profit

    (Bloomberg) -- Glencore Plc will return more than $7 billion to shareholders in dividends and buybacks after the commodities giant reported another blockbuster profit driven by its coal and trading divisions.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Scrambles Jets for ‘Routine’ Intercept of Russian WarplanesGun

  • Meat Inflation Is Linked to Poor Working Conditions at Plants, Group Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Meat companies still don’t have enough workers to staff slaughterhouses, leading to rising prices and even some acute supply shortages. That’s a problem of their own making because of poor labor practices, according to an investor group that focuses on ESG issues.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Pricies

  • U.S. gas producers skimped on price hedges and now face a reckoning

    A rout in natural gas prices will hurt first-quarter earnings and cash flows at gas producers as hedges - the industry's version of price insurance - were inadequate to offset the expected losses, analysts and industry experts said. Producers starting the year with fewer hedges than historically will have to sell more gas at the market rate of about $2.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), below the breakeven prices for producing gas in some regions, and that may force some companies to reduce drilling and put off completing wells. Hedges, or contracts that lock in prices for future output, help producers protect cash flows against price swings, helping them drill and complete wells - crucial at a time when Europe has looked to the United States for gas.

  • Coca-Cola to push ahead with price hikes as PepsiCo hits pause

    (Reuters) -Coca-Cola Co said on Tuesday it would raise soda prices further in 2023 to combat stubbornly high costs, in sharp contrast to a halt at rival PepsiCo Inc, as the beverage giants bet on different paths to boost sales for the year. Coca-Cola also forecast annual profit growth above Wall Street expectations, while PepsiCo had delivered a more somber forecast last week. A near duopoly in the global carbonated drinks market has made it relatively easy for the companies to undertake multiple cost inflation-induced price hikes over the last year without demand drying up.

  • Warren Buffett's "buy and hold" rule doesn't seem to apply to tech stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway has made a near-total exit from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) just three months after pumping $4.1 billion into the chip manufacturer.

  • Kraft Heinz to abandon further price hikes as shoppers stretched thin

    Kraft Heinz said on Wednesday it would hit pause on further price hikes for its quick-fix meals and condiments, as consumers turn increasingly sensitive to persistently high inflation. The packaged food giant also forecast 2023 profit below Wall Street estimates, weighed down by more promotions and higher costs of commodities including dairy, soybean, oils and packaging materials. Kraft's move mirrors PepsiCo Inc that last week said it would not raise prices any further, expecting some consumer pushback in the second half of the year.

  • Berkshire Beefs Up Stakes in Apple, Paramount, Louisiana-Pacific

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bulked up its investments in Apple Inc., Paramount Global and Louisiana-Pacific Corp. even as it trimmed a number of positions across its portfolio.Most Read from BloombergUS Says 3 Mystery Objects Likely Private, With No China LinkNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsGunman Kills Three at Michigan State; Suspect Found DeadAmerica's Priciest Neighborhoods Are Changing as the Ultra-Rich Move to FloridaUS Scrambles

  • Oil Keeps Falling on Concern Fed Will Maintain Higher Interest Rates

    The International Energy Agency raised its forecast for demand this year, arguing it will be lifted by China's reopening after years of Covid-19 restrictions.