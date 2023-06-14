Barbara Corcoran: Right now is the best time to buy a home

Barbara Corcoran is probably best known as a "Shark" on the show Shark Tank. But her big start came when she founded the real estate firm The Corcoran Group, which gives her a unique perspective on the state of the real estate.

In an interview with Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith, Corcoran says that right now is "the absolute best time to buy a home." Corcoran gives two reasons why. First, mortgage rates will eventually come down and, when they do, homeowners will be able to refinance. Second, once rates do come down, buyers will flood into the market and push home prices up. Once rates fall "substantially," Corcoran says, "everybody's going to charge the market."

For those who are looking to renovate, Corcoran says it's still a good time to do that too because the cost of materials has come down. "The problem is finding a contractor. Contractors are busier than anyone else on earth," Corocoran told Yahoo Finance. When it comes to the type of renovation, Corcoran's tips include: make sure your house has the curb appeal you want and buy a new refrigerator, because potential buyers "always open the fridge."

