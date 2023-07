"Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" have officially hit theaters, in double feature being dubbed "Barbenheimer." In previews, "Barbie" earned $23 million compared to "Oppenheimer" which earned $10.5 million. Box Office Guru Founder and Editor Gitesh Pandya tells Yahoo Finance Live "this is a pop culture moment" noting that with both films, the "target audiences get exactly what they're looking for."