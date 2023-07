Warner Bros.' (WBD) ‘Barbie’ hits theaters on July 21 and the hype around the film has been explosive. But it’s much more than just a movie to Mattel (MAT), which owns the Barbie brand. ‘Barbie’ is the first of 15 movies the company has agreed to make based on its toys. Yahoo Finance’s Seana Smith breaks down the significance of the film to Mattel and its future business.