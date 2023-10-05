Battle for House speaker heats up, UK regulators to probe Microsoft, Amazon cloud businesses: Yahoo Finance Live

TipRanks

The macro backdrop offers a set of concerns that have weighed on investors recently. These have seemingly put the brakes on 2023’s bull market and include the prospect of interest rates staying elevated for the time being and oil prices on the up again, all while a workers’ strike rumbles on in the background. However, Savita Subramanian, the head of U.S. equity & quantitative strategy at Bank of America, makes the case that the economy is strong enough so that none of that should get in the way