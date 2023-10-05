U.S. markets open in 1 hour 43 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,295.75
    -2.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,281.00
    -45.00 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,935.00
    +11.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,740.70
    -2.30 (-0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.86
    -1.36 (-1.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.80
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    +0.08 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0527
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.7350
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.51
    -0.07 (-0.38%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2149
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8580
    -0.1570 (-0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,765.05
    +163.86 (+0.59%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    589.54
    +5.39 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,453.66
    +41.21 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,075.36
    +548.48 (+1.80%)
     

Battle for House speaker heats up, UK regulators to probe Microsoft, Amazon cloud businesses: Yahoo Finance Live

Yahoo Finance Video

The fight over who will replace Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-California) as speaker is starting to intensify, with the House in a holding pattern until a new leader is chosen. In the tech world, British regulators are set to investigate Microsoft’s (MSFT) and Amazon’s (AMZN) cloud businesses over concerns about their market dominance. Trending tickets on Yahoo Finance include Rivian Automotive (RIVN), Tesla (TSLA), and The Clorox Company (CLX).

Top guests on Yahoo Finance Live today include:
9:05 a.m. ET - Eric Freedman, U.S. Bank Asset Management Group CIO
9:45 a.m. ET - Bernie McTernan; Needham & Company Senior Analyst
10:20 a.m. ET - Paul Knopp, KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO
11:05 a.m. ET - Michele Schneider, Marketgauge.com Chief Strategist
11:30 a.m. ET - Danielle Hale, Realtor.com Chief Economist
11:45 a.m. ET - Seth Wunder, Acorns CFO and CIO