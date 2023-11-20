Bayer stock plunges after drug trial halted

Bayer (BAYRY) shares closed 17% lower on Monday after the company halted a trial for a blood-thinning drug due to "lack of efficacy." The news sent shares of Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) lower because it's developing a similar drug. Also impacting Bayer shares is the news that the company was ordered to pay $1.56 billion in a lawsuit involving its Roundup weedkiller.

