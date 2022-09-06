Bed Bath & Beyond board expresses ‘profound sadness’ after CFO dies by suicide
Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses news that Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal has died just days after the company announced store closures and a turnaround plan.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss news that Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal has died after jumping from a high-rise in New York City.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.'s stock fell 14% before market open on Tuesday after the death of the company's Chief Financial Officer Gustavo Arnal was ruled a suicide. On Friday Arnal fell to his death from the 18th floor of 56 Leonard Street, a Manhattan skyscraper known as the "Jenga building" on account of its unique design. The 52-year-old's death was first reported by the New York Post. New York City's medical examiner has ruled Arnal's death a suicide, according to the Post. Bed Bath & Beyond de
Police identify the man who died after falling from New York apartment.
Bed, Bath & Beyond’s CFO Gustavo Arnal, 52, was identified by NYPD and the retailer in a recent death from a Manhattan high-rise building.
The New York City Medical Examiner's Office said Gustavo Arnal died by suicide after police found his body on Friday.
