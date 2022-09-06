U.S. markets close in 4 hours 16 minutes

Bed Bath & Beyond board expresses ‘profound sadness’ after CFO dies by suicide

Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita discusses news that Bed Bath & Beyond CFO Gustavo Arnal has died just days after the company announced store closures and a turnaround plan.

