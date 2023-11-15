Berkshire Hathaway exits GM, Johnson & Johnson positions

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) has exited positions and sold its stakes in several companies like General Motors (GM) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that recently underwent or announced new business ventures. Meanwhile, Apple (APPL), Bank of America (BAC), and American Express (AXP) continue to stand as Berkshire's top holdings.

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Brad Smith analyze Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio adjustments.

