Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 53 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,509.14
    +13.44 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,923.21
    +95.51 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,141.58
    +47.20 (+0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.03
    +10.71 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.24
    -1.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.20
    -6.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    +0.17 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    -0.0038 (-0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5330
    +0.0920 (+2.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2408
    -0.0087 (-0.70%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.1560
    +0.7250 (+0.48%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    36,217.84
    -344.71 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    755.67
    +13.16 (+1.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.58
    +54.11 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,519.70
    +823.77 (+2.52%)
     

Berkshire Hathaway exits GM, Johnson & Johnson positions

Angel Smith and Seana Smith

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B) has exited positions and sold its stakes in several companies like General Motors (GM) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that recently underwent or announced new business ventures. Meanwhile, Apple (APPL), Bank of America (BAC), and American Express (AXP) continue to stand as Berkshire's top holdings.

Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith and Brad Smith analyze Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio adjustments.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement