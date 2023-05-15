Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, Beam Global, Tesla: Stocks moving in after hours
The Yahoo Finance Live team breaks down stocks moving in after hours, Beam Global's earnings report, and expectations from Tesla's annual shareholder meeting this week.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is expected to testify before the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.
The Warren Buffett-led company sold its stakes in Bank of New York and U.S. Bancorp, and initiated a new position in Capital One Financial.
Inflation fears appear to have peaked, for now.
The annual WSJ analysis of compensation for CEOs in the S&P 500 reveals that the median pay held steady. But in a first, companies are also disclosing how much those pay packages rose or fell in the year.
Tesla stock performance in 2023 is a big question as Elon Musk bets on the Cybertruck and autonomous driving.
Elon Musk cannot back out of a settlement with securities regulators that was reached after his 2018 tweets claiming he had secured funding to take Tesla private caused the electric vehicle maker's share price to jump and led to a temporary halt in trading, an appeals court ruled Monday. Musk had challenged a lower court judge’s ruling last year requiring him to abide by the deal on the grounds that circumstances have changed and because the decree contains a “prior restraint” that Musk contends violates the First Amendment. The settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission required that his tweets be approved first by a Tesla attorney.
Warren Buffett-backed Nubank has so far been insulated from the downturn in the global banking sector as consumers in its key domestic Latin American market continue to gravitate towards its credit cards and personal loans. Banking industry globally has seen heightened volatility after two mid-sized U.S. lenders collapsed in March as depositors withdrew funds in search of higher yields and safer, "too-big-to-fail" institutions. U.S.-listed shares of Nubank have climbed 50% so far this year, rebounding from a steep sell-off which led to the stock losing more than half its value last year.
Berkshire Hathaway's 13F is out. + Warren Buffett's company trimmed its stakes in Chevron, McKesson, Activision Blizzard, General Motors, AON, Ally Financial, Amazon.com and Celanese in the first quarter, the filing showed.
First-quarter financials were iffy and cash was tight, but Workhorse electric stepvan manufacturing made progress. The post Workhorse Group Q1 loss grows but makeover nears completion appeared first on FreightWaves.
You've probably heard the old market adage to "Sell in May and go away." Instead, how about using this time to start considering dividend-paying ETFs? There's no time like the present to start building a dividend portfolio that can set you up with years of passive income. Here are two big dividend ETFs that both yield over 11% that you can consider using to jumpstart your dividend portfolio.
Jim Grant has been writing the “Interest Rate Observer” every week since 1983—and routinely making prescient predictions.
According to the official definition of a recession, Americans haven't entered one1. But despite what many economists are saying, advisors in the trenches see it differently. In a survey of nearly 200 financial advisors who participate on SmartAsset's SmartAdvisor matching platform, … Continue reading → The post Nearly 4 in 5 Advisors Say the U.S. Economy Is in a Recession – Or Will Be Within the Year – 2023 Survey appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The New York State Common Retirement Fund slashed investments in Chinese online giant Alibaba Group Holding (ticker: BABA), apparel maker Lululemon Athletica (LULU), and conglomerate General Electric (GE), and increased a stake in chip-making firm Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) in the first quarter. Alibaba American depositary receipts had an outstanding first quarter, gaining 16% compared with a 7% rise in the So far in the second quarter, the ADRs have given all of that back, dropping 15% compared with a flat performance from the index. Alibaba ADRs actually had a volatile first quarter before ending with a gain for the period.
(Bloomberg) -- The stock market remained stuck in a tight range, with investors waiting for clarity on whether Washington lawmakers will be able to reach a deal to avert a US default.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished higher by 0.14%, or 48 points, after see-sawing between gains and losses throughout the trading session. It’s the first time in six sessions that the Dow has finished in the green. President Biden is scheduled to meet with members of Congress Tuesday to negotiate raising the debt ceiling.
Taylor Swift's father told Boaz Weinstein the singer invests in a particular type of mutual fund, the hedge fund manager tweeted after a concert.
SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.
Hedge fund manager Michael Burry, who rose to fame with his bets against the U.S. housing market before the 2008 financial crisis, added new positions in several regional banks during a tumultuous first quarter for the sector, according to securities filings released on Monday. Burry's Scion Asset Management’s positions included 150,000 shares in First Republic Bank, 250,000 shares in PacWest Bancorp, 850,000 shares in New York Community Bancorp, and 125,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorp , filings showed. First Republic collapsed May 1, making it the largest bank failure since the 2008 financial crisis.
General Electric's (GE) efficient induction motor and PWM power converter technology in the in-board electric propulsion will reduce operating costs of MSC ships.