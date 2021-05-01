U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    -0.14 (-0.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3820
    -0.0119 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3390
    +0.4150 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,837.55
    +953.20 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     
LIVE:

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger speak at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

A must-watch for investors everywhere.

Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman on company management

At the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting live streamed on Yahoo Finance, Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Ajit Jain and chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Energy Greg Abel discuss management at the company.

  • Apple Trial Threatens to Reveal App Store's Commission Bounty

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s App Store has long been touted as a growth engine. Now, the world’s most valuable company is fighting in U.S. court to not reveal in public just how lucrative it is.In a trial scheduled to start Monday, Epic Games Inc. is alleging that the iPhone maker’s 30% commission on app sales is a violation of antitrust law, cheating developers and consumers. Epic’s long-odds gambit to gain free access to the App Store, which has garnered support from mom-and-pop developers and giants like Microsoft Corp., comes amid increasing global regulatory scrutiny of Apple’s domination of software on its ubiquitous phones. On Friday, the European Union issued a warning over the App store, saying it thinks Apple abused its power. Apple has asked the judge in California to close the courtroom when Epic calls on an expert witness to discuss the "the purported 'profitability' of the App Store on a standalone basis." Apple said in a filing late Wednesday that it isn't objecting to the court considering such evidence brought by Epic, but is "concerned that analysts, investors, reporters, and others in the marketplace could misinterpret the public disclosure of non-public, unaudited financial information."Until now, the legal argument that the App Store amounts to a monopoly has rested in part on numerical guesswork. Apple says it can’t quantify the store’s profit margins that Epic, the maker of the Fortnite game, has called “extraordinarily high.” One of Apple’s executives testified while being grilled in Congress this month that the company doesn’t report sales of individual business units, instead disclosing company-wide revenue figures in line with accounting rules.“As a result of Apple’s general philosophy that its products and services are part of an ecosystem, Apple views the value of all of its products and services as a whole,” Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook said in a court filing. “Thus, Apple’s business is not structured that way that allows a person to push a button and obtain an App Store” profit and loss statement.U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland is expected to hear nearly three weeks of testimony from executives and economists without a jury. Epic is pursuing similar legal actions against Apple in the U.K. and Australia.Epic said in a court filing Friday that it wants to discuss in open court what happened to the vow by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 2008 that “we don’t intend to make money off the App Store.”Sealing the courtroom would “conceal from the public record facts and evidence showing whether Apple lived up to Mr. Jobs’s promise, or instead earns persistent and extraordinary profit margins from its App Store commissions,’’ Epic said.Read More: Apple Probed by U.K. as App Store Payments Scrutiny MountsAnalysts say losing the trial would be a big setback for Apple because the store has become a driver in the Cupertino, California-based company’s services segment.Sensor Tower estimates the App Store generated $22 billion in commissions last year for Apple, while Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi believes Apple will run the App Store this year with a gross profit of 88%.Apple said its total profit for 2020 of more than $57 billion amounted to a 20.9% margin, while adding that “despite its considerable profit, it is subject to competition in all of its lines of business.” The company last year cut in half the fees it charges to smaller developers who sell software and services on the App store, lowering the 30% rate to 15% for developers who generate as much as $1 million in yearly revenue from their apps and those who are new to the store. Apple says many apps pay no fees in return for the company’s efforts to host and maintain the security of the store.If Epic were to win a ruling forcing Apple to roll back its commission on the Fortnite app, other developers would demand similar concessions. Epic, meanwhile, is also challenging Google’s app marketplace, Google Play.“If Epic wins, the result could be to open up not just the Apple app store but Google’s as well, reducing prices and making it harder for Apple to block or interfere with apps that compete with its own products, such as Spotify or Google Stadia,” said Stanford University law professor Mark Lemley.Epic has calculated App Store sales and profit margins for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 based on internal data gleaned from Apple presentations -- all of it redacted from public view in court filings -- only to be told by Apple that the estimate is “flawed.”Apple said it doesn’t allocate costs for the App Store, and that internal documents discussing App Store revenue typically don’t include costs. That means, according to the company, any margins or profits don’t show the entire picture.“With antitrust defendants, it is remarkable what they say they don’t know,” said Joshua Davis, a professor at University of San Francisco’s law school. “There’s a game that gets played of incredibly capable businesses suddenly finding themselves allegedly incapable of performing basic tasks and this may be an instance of that.”In its request to the judge to bar Epic from referring to App Store financial data in open court, Apple said the information may “unduly confuse the securities markets and participants in those markets, including the many pension funds, mutual funds, and other ordinary investors who own Apple stock.’’ Epic retorted that Apple should not be allowed “to manipulate the public record by publicly denying its ability to calculate App Store profits -- as Apple’s experts have done in unsealed filings — while simultaneously hiding Epic’s evidence regarding those claims based on internal Apple documents.”If Epic makes its antitrust claim by presenting evidence of Apple’s market power, the elusive data would be “extraordinarily important” to show that the iPhone maker couldn’t make those profits in a competitive market, according to Davis.Lemley says that the trial won’t necessarily turn on the mystery numbers. What matters is whether the judge thinks apps for iOS mobile devices are a separate market and, if so, whether Apple has a legitimate reason to process payments only through its App Store, the professor said.“Merely charging a high price isn’t itself illegal; Epic must show conduct designed to acquire or maintain the monopoly,” Lemley said. “And it can certainly point to the 30% charge, which is well known.”Read More: Apple Accused of ‘Power Grab’ in Senate App Store HearingApple’s secrecy around App Store financial data has also vexed U.S. lawmakers who are pushing the company to be more transparent.At an April 21 Capitol Hill hearing examining Apple’s business practices, Senator Amy Klobuchar questioned Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Andeer about App Store revenue -- to no avail.“OK, but so you have no numbers, which I’m sure exist,” the Minnesota Democrat said. “We’ll try asking you in writing.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Singapore Passes Libor Milestone With $128 Billion at Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore banks are pressing on in their transition away from the discredited London interbank offered rate as financial centers around the world are facing deadlines to move off Libor-priced loans and securities.After Friday, lenders and borrowers must stop using the Singapore dollar swap offer rate (SOR), computed using Libor, for new loans and other so-called cash products and use a new benchmark. That’s the guidance that’s been in place since last year from a steering committee formed by the city-state’s central bank.The amount of such financial instruments -- including business and syndicated loans as well as retail mortgages -- stood at about S$170 billion ($128 billion), according to a survey conducted by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in the first half of last year. While banks don’t yet need to migrate any of those outstanding contracts to a new pricing benchmark they will ultimately need to do so, unless the contracts expire before SOR is axed for good. There were also some S$2.1 trillion in derivatives tied to SOR, and the committee proposed last year that banks substantially reduce exposure to them by the end of September 2021.Policy makers around the world are developing new gauges to replace Libor after European and U.S. banks were found to have manipulated it for their own gain. Libor is deeply embedded in markets. Some $200 trillion of derivatives are tied to the U.S. dollar benchmark alone and major global banks will spend more than $100 million this year preparing for the switch.Different countries have different key deadlines. The global Libor administrator late last year said it was consulting to extend the retirement date for some U.S. dollar rates until late June 2023, after the pandemic stoked fear markets weren’t ready for the seismic shift.Singapore, which is moving to replace SOR with the Singapore overnight rate average (SORA), has been one of the faster adapters. It was among the first nations to auction debt linked to an alternative benchmark when it sold notes linked to SORA in August.The Southeast Asian financial center still faces challenges in the transition to a Libor alternative, given the limited historical use of the domestic interbank funding market, said Philip McNicholas, Asean FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence.However, as SORA is based on an average of past overnight lending rates, it may bolster the interbank lending market depth and liquidity, producing better and more efficient price discovery.A spokesperson for the Association of Banks in Singapore said that the banks represented in the steering committee subgroups on business/syndicated loans and consumer products are on track to meet the timelines.Singapore’s central bank said it sees progress in the transition to SORA. “Market participants should take active steps to shift both new use and legacy exposures to SORA, so as to minimize financial and operational risks as liquidity in SOR derivatives markets is expected to decline in 2022,” the Monetary Authority of Singapore said.Here’s what some of the big banks in the country are saying:Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.OCBC was the first to extend a loan tied to SORA, a S$150 million deal signed last June for Singapore’s top developer CapitaLand Ltd.Since the end of February, OCBC has been offering a full range of SORA-based products, said Koh Ching Ching, head of brand and communications.DBS Group Holdings Ltd.DBS, along with Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., last year signed a club loan of S$200 million with agricultural commodity trader Olam International Ltd. that was the first such facility pegged to SORA.By the of last year, DBS had closed more than S$1 billion in loans referencing the alternative risk-free benchmark rates, said Philip Fernandez, group corporate treasurer.United Overseas Bank Ltd.UOB and CapitaLand in in September entered into a pact for a two-year S$200 million term loan. The dual-tranche loan referenced both SORA and the secured financing rate, the first of its kind in Singapore.More than 60% of property loan customers say they are drawn to the stability of SORA-based interest rates, UOB said in a press release earlier this month.(Updates with chart, MAS comment.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

