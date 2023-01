Motley Fool

The electric vehicle (EV) market is growing fast, and by 2030 an estimated 60% of new vehicle sales will be EVs, according to the International Energy Agency. All of these new EVs will need a place to charge, and ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is hoping that many of them get their electron fix from its charging stations in the coming years. To better understand the company's potential and its hurdles, let's look at what's happening with ChargePoint right now and where it's headed in the next few years.