Bernstein: ‘Households are doing better, despite rising inflation’

Jared Bernstein, the White House’s Economic Advisor, discussed strong wage growth and positive household balance sheets, in the midst of skyrocketing inflation. He joined Yahoo Finance Live on April 12, 2022.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

JARED BERNSTEIN: We have historic job creation numbers, almost eight million jobs since this president got here. We have labor demand that's as strong as I've seen it, and I've been looking at this for decades. We have an unemployment rate at 3.6%. If you actually look at the labor market opportunities people face, and you look at that in the context of commodity prices, you'll find that what really hurts households and economies is not just high commodity prices, food and energy, but it's relative to their incomes, relative to their earnings.

Look through history. Where high commodity prices have really damaged an economy, you'll see it's a time when the labor market hasn't been providing people with some of the incomes they need to help meet those prices. None of that excuses us from trying to do much better on the economy supply side. But let's not leave out that it's not just commodity prices. It's prices relative to earnings and income. And in that regard, households are doing better.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

