U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,977.50
    +27.56 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,966.46
    +266.18 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,065.51
    +41.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.07
    +6.93 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.65
    +1.61 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.70
    +2.10 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.05
    +0.17 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0273
    +0.0028 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7730
    -0.0520 (-1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1868
    +0.0045 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3290
    -0.7670 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,174.33
    +111.16 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    373.35
    +8.79 (+2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Best Buy stock ‘to be range bound’ amid uncertainty going forward: Analyst

UBS Senior Research Analyst Michael Lasser joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings for Best Buy and Dick's Sporting Goods as well as the outlook for retail.

Recommended Stories