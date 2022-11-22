U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,977.77
    +27.83 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,968.22
    +267.94 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,065.99
    +41.48 (+0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.08
    +6.94 (+0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.65
    +1.61 (+2.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,741.80
    +2.20 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.05
    +0.17 (+0.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0273
    +0.0028 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7730
    -0.0520 (-1.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1868
    +0.0045 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3650
    -0.7310 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,174.33
    +111.16 (+0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    373.35
    +8.79 (+2.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,452.84
    +75.99 (+1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Best Buy stock surges on Q3 earnings

Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith discusses Best Buy earnings.

Recommended Stories