U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,119.21
    +42.61 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,092.96
    +6.92 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,816.32
    +231.77 (+2.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,960.82
    +28.87 (+1.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.95
    -1.92 (-2.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,967.50
    +22.20 (+1.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.09
    +0.26 (+1.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0989
    +0.0123 (+1.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3970
    -0.1320 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2377
    +0.0060 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.9510
    -1.1170 (-0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,689.44
    +607.86 (+2.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    538.37
    +295.69 (+121.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,761.11
    -10.59 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,346.88
    +19.77 (+0.07%)
     
1

Beyoncé fans question if Ticketmaster will be able to handle demand for upcoming tour

Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal discusses scrutiny on Live Nation ahead of Beyoncé's concert ticket sales, especially after the Taylor Swift debacle.

Recommended Stories