Beyoncé's 'Renaissance World Tour' film hitting theaters Dec. 1

Beyoncé's concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, is hitting theaters on December 1. Documenting the musician's "Renaissance World Tour," this comes after Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is set to premiere in AMC theaters (AMC) on October 13.

Video Transcript

- And Ali, of course, speaking of Hollywood, there's another blockbuster tour film heading to the big screen. What can you tell us about it?

ALEXANDRA CANAL: Yes, Beyonce's Renaissance Tour. It was a huge deal this summer. It's joining Taylor Swift's Eras Tour when it comes to debuting on the big screen so AMC confirmed the news early this morning. Shares initially went up on the news but took a leg down and reversed some of those gains.

But we saw competitors like Cinemark along with IMAX rise on the heels of that announcement. And like I mentioned, this comes after Taylor swifts Eras Tour movie will also be debuting in theaters starting next Friday. And it's a big relief for a lot of these theater chains, which have really struggled to fill the rest of their box office theatrical slate through the end of the year amid those Hollywood strikes.

We already saw the "Dune" sequel, which was supposed to debut in November be pushed to 2024. And there really isn't much else on the docket for the fall. But now, we have Taylor Swift. We have Beyonce. Yahoo Finance spoke with IMAX CEO Richard Gelfond last month.

He said that presale tickets for the "Eras Tour" movie had already exceeded $65 million. And it could be possible that this could be a $100 million film, which would just be mind boggling considering this was a last minute addition to the slate. If you take a look at tickets, you're just seeing on your screen "Beyonce Renaissance Tour" movie tickets are going for $22. "Era's Tour" movie tickets are just under 20.

So that's a little pricier than your average theatrical ticket. But again, a good thing for theater chains, which are still lagging those pre-pandemic levels. And certainly will boost the global economy, I think, in the fourth quarter, just like we saw in the third quarter with those US domestic tour dates.

So I'm excited for it. I think it's nice that we're getting to experience these concerts. Because I know I wasn't able to get tickets for either one of those tours. And now, you can go to the theater and essentially be a part of it, which I'm a fan of.

- It's true. I got last minute Beyonce tickets on the cheap. But I can tell you, there's an entire class of fifth graders already have their tickets for Taylor Swift. So I think you're going to expect to see some of these really huge groups that really make it an experience.

I mean, you've got sound. You've got great visuals. I think this is a win-win. And especially for fans who weren't able to make it to the concerts. We get to sit back. And for those of us who were able, we get to relive it. Because all the different tours had something a little bit special in every city. So we get to bask in it all. I appreciate you getting us up to speed. Ali Canal there for us.