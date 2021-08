Benzinga

Trulieve (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading multi-state operator (MSO) in the U.S. cannabis industry, launched its first portfolio of brands, designed to meet the needs of various consumer needs, from the canna-curious to the canna-connoisseur. With an initial debut in Massachusetts, the brand line up, including Muse, Sweet Talk, Momenta and Cultivar Collection, will be available in other Trulieve markets pending regulatory approval. The Cultivar Collection actually launched in Florida in Oct