Beyond the Ticker: Airbnb

Although it just went public in 2020, Airbnb (ABNB) has already built itself into the go-to choice for short- and long-term home stays and experiences. Airbnb's gross profit in 2023 was nearly $8 billion, more than a 20% increase year-over-year.

Let's take a look at what led to Airbnb's boom with Beyond the Ticker, where we dive into some of the company's biggest moments.

2007

In 2007, Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia created the initial concept for Airbnb.

2008

One year later, the Airbedandbreakfast.com website launched – renting out 3 air mattresses within their San Francisco loft.

2009

In 2009, the website was shortened to Airbnb.com and expanded from air beds and shared spaces to a wide variety of properties.

Later that year, Airbnb raised $585,000 from Sequoia Capital in a seed round – valuing the company at $2.4 million.

2011

By 2011, Airbnb announced it hit 1 million bookings on its website and reached "unicorn" status – the privately owned startup was now valued at $1 billion.

2014

Airbnb completed a redesign of its site and mobile app in 2014, including the new Bélo logo.

Later that year, San Francisco voted “No” to a measure to restrict Airbnb rentals in the city. The company spent more than $8 million in its ad campaign in the lead-up to the vote.

2016-2024

Since 2016, Airbnb has expanded through several strategic launches and acquisitions, including Trip4real, Airbnb Experiences, Luxury Retreats, Niido, Airbnb Plus, and HotelTonight

2020

On December 10, 2020, Airbnb went public via initial public offering at $68 a share, raising $3.5 billion. The company was valued at $47 billion.

2023

With plans to expand its AI services, Airbnb acquired GamePlanner.AI in 2023.

Airbnb CEO and co-founder Brian Chesky said, "Airbnb is one of the more humanistic companies in technology, and I believe that ... we can develop some of the best interfaces and practical applications for AI.”

