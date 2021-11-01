Biden administration cuts family leave in latest $1.75t framework

Reuters

Facebook owner Meta Platforms has granted the Kazakh government access to its content reporting system, after the Central Asian nation threatened to block the social network for millions of local users. The Nur-Sultan cabinet and Facebook said in a joint statement on Monday that the agreement, the first of its kind in the post-Soviet region of Central Asia, would streamline the process of removing content deemed illegal by Kazakhstan. Deputy Aidos Sarym, one of the bill's developers, said on his Facebook page that the bill had paved way for talks with tech giants and the authorities were now ready to soften its provisions.