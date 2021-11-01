Biden administration cuts family leave in latest $1.75t framework
Kevin Delaney, Charter Co-Founder & CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest as Democrats slash paid family leave.
Elon Musk has said he is prepared to sell Tesla shares worth $6bn (£4.4bn) if the United Nations can demonstrate how it would feed 42m people.
The Federal Reserve's forthcoming monetary policy meeting will be in focus this week, and may set the stage for a long-awaited announcement of asset-purchase tapering. Meanwhile, traders will also await more data on the U.S. economic recovery with the Labor Department's monthly jobs report later this week.
(Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said Petroleo Brasileiro SA is a "problem," according to a video published by news outlet UOL that follows his criticism of the state-controlled oil company's profits and fuel prices.
President Biden ignored a question from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy on Sunday regarding his administration's reported plan to pay $450,000 per person to illegal immigrants who had been separated from their families during the Trump administration.
(Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ headed for a clash with the U.S. as more members rejected President Joe Biden's call for the group to raise oil production faster and help reduce gasoline prices.
Boeing Co delivered its first KC-46A aircraft to Japan, the company said on Sunday, the first delivery of the aerial refueling jet to a customer outside the United States, as growing tensions with China spur Japan to ramp up defense spending. The Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) took delivery of the jet under a contract first signed in 2017. Boeing in a statement called the delivery a "significant milestone" for U.S.-Japan cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.
Tensions are rising in the South China Sea, and Beijing’s aggression is not going unnoticed by other world leaders
At a G-20 summit in Rome over the weekend, the U.S. and the European Union agreed to end a dispute over steel and aluminum tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.
Facebook owner Meta Platforms has granted the Kazakh government access to its content reporting system, after the Central Asian nation threatened to block the social network for millions of local users. The Nur-Sultan cabinet and Facebook said in a joint statement on Monday that the agreement, the first of its kind in the post-Soviet region of Central Asia, would streamline the process of removing content deemed illegal by Kazakhstan. Deputy Aidos Sarym, one of the bill's developers, said on his Facebook page that the bill had paved way for talks with tech giants and the authorities were now ready to soften its provisions.
(Bloomberg) -- COP climate talks kicked off with a procession of world leaders setting out their plans for curbing global warming. All eyes are on the biggest emitters: China, India, and the U.S., while Brazil -- long a climate laggard -- has come up with a new roadmap.
The tax breaks have shown mixed results over the past decade. While they have drawn major headquarters like those of General Electric and Vertex Pharmaceuticals, companies have not always delivered on jobs promises.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Sunday she has contracted COVID-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms. Psaki, 42, said she was last in contact with President Joe Biden on Tuesday, when she met him in the White House, where they were more than 6 feet apart and wearing masks. Biden, who is tested frequently, last tested negative on Saturday, according to the White House.
WASHINGTON — Exactly two months after the Supreme Court let Texas effectively outlaw most abortions in the state, it will hear a pair of arguments Monday that could allow it to reverse course. Much of the attention will be on Justice Brett Kavanaugh. The court’s call for what amounts to a do-over suggests that something is afoot among the justices, said Mary Ziegler, a law professor at Florida State University. “Someone who was not on the fence is probably back on the fence,” she said. The vote
CBS Sunday MorningLongtime Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin opened up about her troubled relationship with convicted sex offender Anthony Weiner, sharing the guilt she feels over Weiner’s personal and legal woes potentially costing Clinton the 2016 presidential election.Speaking out to CBS Sunday Morning for the first time about her new memoir Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds, Abedin had already made news with the book’s revelation that an unnamed senator forcibly kissed her back in 2005. “Then,
Isaac Boltansky, BTIG Director of Policy Research, joins Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick to discuss G20 leaders’ commitment on climate and what Biden’s spending plan implies for the markets.
Almost one-third of Republicans say they think violence may be necessary to solve the problems facing the United States, according to a new national survey by the non-profit Public Religion Research Institute.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said President Joe Biden should pick an "experienced and credible" person as Federal Reserve chair to reassure markets, and while current chair Jerome Powell fit the bill, others would too. Powell, a Republican placed in the job by former President Donald Trump, is widely favored to win reappointment to another term, and some economists and investors have fretted that financial markets could see turbulence if Biden picks another candidate.
Experts at Investec have said they believe the MPC will vote in favour of increasing interest rates on Thursday.
CAIRO/LONDON (Reuters) -Kuwait and Iraq support sticking to plans to raise oil output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) at an OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, as the U.S. called again for extra supply to cool rising prices. Kuwait's oil minister Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares said on Monday that the OPEC member supports the plan to raise output, which would ensure adequate crude supply to balance the global market, state news agency KUNA reported. Iraq's state oil marketing company, SOMO, said on Saturday that the OPEC member sees raising output as already planned was sufficient to meet demand and stabilize the market.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/Photos Getty ImagesClimate-related warfare is a near-term reality—not some far-off boogeyman—according to leading defense thinkers and military strategists. They are still talking about the importance of fighting climate change, but they’re also making plans to fight other human beings because of climate change.So, where will these climate-related battles take place?Some people argue they already have, with controversial academic reports claiming recent conf