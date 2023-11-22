Is the Biden administration really to blame for the economy?

Despite economic challenges, many consumers seemingly remain financially resilient, spurring debate around the Biden administration's impact on the economy. Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman says while inflation and gas prices have weighed heavily on Americans, stable GDP growth and consumer spending indicate a strong consumer.

Yahoo Finance Live discusses the role cognitive dissonance plays in consumers blaming presidents for the success or failure of the economy, disregarding progress in disinflation and moderating certain living costs.

