Biden administration to resume building Trump's border wall

The Biden administration, despite previous opposition, has decided to resume construction on a section of the U.S.-Mexico border wall started under Former President Trump. Additionally, to address concerns about the number of migrants in places like New York City, the administration will start deportations of Venezuelan migrants who do not meet the criteria for temporary protected status, a program introduced by Biden last month.

Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman explains the immigration challenges faced by the Biden administration.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.