Biden approval rating drops: What it means for 2024 election
President Biden's approval rating hits an all-time low, according to a new Monmouth University Poll, as 34% of voters seem to stand behind the sitting president ahead of the 2024 campaign trail.
Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman analyzes factors such as inflation and gas prices, and how they are influencing voter perception of President Biden.
