Biden came out swinging in State of the Union: What voters think

President Biden's State of the Union address received widespread praise. The incumbent president touched on various subjects, ranging from inflation to the broader state of the US economy, emphasizing the progress made on both subjects under his administration. With the 2024 presidential election nearly confirmed to be a contest between Biden and former President Donald Trump, the sitting commander-in-chief utilized the high-profile platform to unofficially kick off his re-election campaign.

Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman breaks down the takeaways from Biden's speech to the nation and how voters and corporate America are reacting to it.

Editor's note: This article was written by Angel Smith