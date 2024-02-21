Biden cancels additional $1.2 billion in US student loans

President Joe Biden has announced the cancellation of an additional $1.2 billion in debt for 153,000 US student loan borrowers. Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman breaks down the sentiment surrounding Biden's actions taken against student loan debts, while also discussing the new sanctions expected to be levied against Russia following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim