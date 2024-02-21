Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,981.80
    +6.29 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,612.24
    +48.44 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,580.87
    -49.91 (-0.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,994.74
    -9.40 (-0.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.06
    +1.02 (+1.32%)
     

  • Gold

    2,036.80
    -3.00 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.93
    -0.21 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0823
    +0.0011 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3250
    +0.0500 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2637
    +0.0011 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.3380
    +0.4120 (+0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    51,422.28
    -787.77 (-1.51%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,662.51
    -56.70 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    38,262.16
    -101.45 (-0.26%)
     
Listen to Nvidia's earnings call after results beat across the board

Biden cancels additional $1.2 billion in US student loans

8
Julie Hyman and Josh Lipton

President Joe Biden has announced the cancellation of an additional $1.2 billion in debt for 153,000 US student loan borrowers. Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman breaks down the sentiment surrounding Biden's actions taken against student loan debts, while also discussing the new sanctions expected to be levied against Russia following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim

