Biden: It Will Be 'Chaotic' at Southern Border for a While
The Biden administration is expecting a surge of migrants to try and cross the US-Mexico border as restrictions are lifted on Thursday. "It's going to be chaotic for a while," President Joe Biden told reporters Tuesday night at the White House.