Biden, China's Xi Jinping talk to discuss global tensions

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly spoke on the phone on Wednesday in talks to defuse tensions, including US lawmakers' proposed ban of popular social media app TikTok

Yahoo Finance's Rick Newman highlights central points of contention between the US and China, expanding on Biden's perspective on Chinese tariffs as former President Trump pushes for more in his re-election campaign.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.