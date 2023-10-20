Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,224.16
    -53.84 (-1.26%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,127.28
    -286.89 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,983.81
    -202.37 (-1.53%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,680.79
    -21.91 (-1.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.02
    -0.35 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,993.10
    +12.60 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    23.53
    +0.50 (+2.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0598
    +0.0013 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.9240
    -0.0640 (-1.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2164
    +0.0020 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8310
    +0.0600 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,617.76
    +907.90 (+3.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    613.97
    +8.61 (+1.42%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,402.14
    -97.39 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,259.36
    -171.26 (-0.54%)
     

How Biden could be catching a political break

Julie Hyman and Eyek Ntekim

President Biden is now emphasizing foreign policy abilities rather his handling of the economy. The President used a primetime address to urge Congress to approve aid for Israel and Ukraine. Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman weighs in on global tensions and how the possible opportunity it could provide Biden too showcase leadership amid the dysfunction in the House.

