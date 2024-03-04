Biden re-election will benefit markets, bitcoin: Scaramucci

Addressing the 2024 US presidential election's lasting impact on bitcoin (BTC-USD) and the greater crypto landscape, SkyBridge Founder and Managing Partner Anthony Scaramucci characterizes President Biden as "being for the rule of law" and ultimately beneficial for markets. Scaramucci held a brief tenure as the White House Director of Communications under the Trump administration in 2017.

"I tell bitcoiners you are at risk if you get somebody that wants to destroy the institutions of the democracy, separation of powers in the constitution. The country has been made great, it is great — it doesn't need to be made great again," Scaramucci tells Yahoo Finance. "It is great and is primarily great because of the traditions in the country, the democracy, the flat decentralized system of government at the top."

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.