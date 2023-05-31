Biden: 'God Willing,' House Passes Debt Bill Wednesday

President Joe Biden spoke about the debt ceiling bill at the White House. "God willing, by the time I land, Congress will have acted, the House will have acted and we'll be one step closer," he said. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en