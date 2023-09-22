Biden to join UAW picket line, earnings: What to watch next week

President Joe Biden is traveling to Michigan on Tuesday, September 26th to support the UAW strikes. Former President Donald Trump says he will visit with autoworkers in Detroit on Wednesday instead of attending the second Republican presidential debate.

On the earnings side, Costco (COST) will be reporting its fourth quarter results next week as well as Nike (NKE), which will be reporting its first quarter results on Thursday, September 28th.

On the economic front, the consumer confidence index for September will be released on Tuesday, September 26th. Core PCE inflation data for August will be released on Friday, September 29th. This is one of the key economic data points that the Federal Reserve will be looking at for its next interest rate hike decision.

Yahoo Finance's Josh Lipton takes a look at what to watch next week. For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.