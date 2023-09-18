Biden needs to improve his approval ratings: Here's one idea how

With his approval ratings around 42%, President Biden's age appears to be a major concern for many Americans. Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman insists that Biden's approval rating would "skyrocket" if he retires. Newman is concerned with the "retirement problem in Washington, D.C.," stating that many members of the Senate and House have "overstayed their welcome." However, if Biden does decide to retire, Newman notes that it could be a challenge for Democrats to pick a replacement.

Even without an obvious frontrunner, Newman urges for younger members of the party to be given the opportunity to lead, stating "its well understood that you need to cultivate leaders by letting them lead."