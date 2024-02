Associated Press Finance

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers reiterated Tuesday that he will veto a Republican bill that would create grants to fight pollution from so-called forever chemicals and again asked GOP lawmakers to release to environmental regulators $125 million set aside to deal with contamination. Republicans who control the Legislature's powerful finance committee refused to budge, raising the possibility that the money will go unspent indefinitely as municipalities across the state struggle with PFAS contamination in their groundwater. “Wisconsinites should not have to wait any longer than they already have," Evers wrote in a letter Tuesday to the finance committee's co-chairs, state Sen. Howard Marklein and state Rep. Mark Born.