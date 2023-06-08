Biden Says He's Staying Out of Trump Investigation

President Joe Biden says he's staying out of any Justice Department investigation involving former President Donald Trump. "You'll notice I have never once, one single time suggested the Justice Department what they should do or not do relative to bring in a charge or not bring a charge. I'm honest," Biden said Thursday during a press conference with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at the White House. Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en