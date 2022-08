Reuters

U.S. job openings increased in July, showing no signs that demand for labor was slowing, which could keep the Federal Reserve on its aggressive monetary policy tightening path. Job openings, a measure of labor demand, rose to 11.239 million on the last day of July, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday. The Fed is trying to cool demand for labor and the overall economy to bring inflation down to its 2% target.