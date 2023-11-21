Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 2 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,554.75
    -7.50 (-0.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,160.00
    -65.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,059.50
    -27.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,806.00
    -6.10 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.44
    -0.39 (-0.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,989.10
    +8.80 (+0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0947
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    13.43
    +0.02 (+0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2534
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6210
    -0.6860 (-0.46%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,176.68
    +54.82 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    768.61
    -1.38 (-0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,457.10
    -39.26 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,354.14
    -33.89 (-0.10%)
     

Biden is spending his 81st birthday pardoning two Thanksgiving turkeys, Liberty and Bell

Fortune

Biden is spending his 81st birthday pardoning two Thanksgiving turkeys, Liberty and Bell

Advertisement