Biden is spending his 81st birthday pardoning two Thanksgiving turkeys, Liberty and Bell

Associated Press Finance

Entering contract talks with Detroit's three automakers, Shawn Fain set lofty expectations for what he could gain for his union members — and delivered on many of them. Now, Fain has set his latest ambitious goal: To gain UAW membership in nonunion companies across the industry — from foreign automakers with U.S. operations like Toyota to electric vehicle makers like Tesla to EV battery plants that will likely represent a sizable share of auto jobs in the decades ahead. Already, Fain asserted in an interview with The Associated Press, the contracts have benefited workers in nonunion auto companies: Soon after the UAW won major pay raises for its workers, Toyota, Honda, Hyundai and Nissan — all nonunion operations — raised their own workers' pay in what Fain characterized as an obvious bid to stop the UAW from unionizing those workforces.