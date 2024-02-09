Bidenomics: Is the president's age an issue for US economy?

A special counsel has ruled that President Biden will not be charged in a probe investigating his possession of classified documents from his time as vice president in the Obama administration. Special Counsel Robert Hur has characterized Biden as being a "well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory."

Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman takes a closer look at President Biden’s recent blunders and what impact concerns over his age, health, and competency could have on the US economy.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim