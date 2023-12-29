Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,769.83
    -13.52 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,689.54
    -20.56 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,011.35
    -83.78 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,027.07
    -31.26 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.26
    -0.51 (-0.71%)
     

  • Gold

    2,072.30
    -11.20 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    -0.34 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1042
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8660
    +0.0160 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2741
    +0.0013 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.0430
    -0.3370 (-0.24%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,966.71
    -530.54 (-1.25%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,733.24
    +10.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,464.17
    -75.45 (-0.22%)
     

Bidenomics: Year in review for Biden's economic policy

1
Nicholas Jacobino and Julie Hyman

President Biden's economic policy has garnered mixed results for the administration as some of the policies have seemed to help with inflation, but have not moved voters. President Biden's approval rating has suffered and fallen lower in recent weeks.

Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss how Bidenomics has performed in 2023, what it has accomplished, and what it still has left to fix going into 2024.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement