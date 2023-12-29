Bidenomics: Year in review for Biden's economic policy

President Biden's economic policy has garnered mixed results for the administration as some of the policies have seemed to help with inflation, but have not moved voters. President Biden's approval rating has suffered and fallen lower in recent weeks.

Yahoo Finance Senior Columnist Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss how Bidenomics has performed in 2023, what it has accomplished, and what it still has left to fix going into 2024.

