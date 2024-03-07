Biden's State of the Union will offer 'real contrast' to Republican plans

The US economy and inflation are at the top of President Biden's agenda before his 2024 State of the Union address Thursday night. National Economic Council Deputy Director Daniel Hornung joins Yahoo Finance's Rachelle Akuffo to comment on Biden's progress on reining in inflation and bolstering the labor market coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"He understands that this has been a difficult few years for the American people coming out of the pandemic, and then global disruptions to energy markets and supply chains, and he has a plan to lower costs for families, to fight for a fair economy," Hornung explains. "And that plan is very different from congressional Republicans, who instead of focusing on lowering costs for middle-class families, have focused on tax cuts for the largest corporations and for the wealthiest Americans..."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Luke Carberry Mogan.