Biden's top economic advisor on the infrastructure talks

For the first time in a generation, the power balance in the workplace has shifted to workers, and businesses who try to hold on to talent with perks like no-Zoom Fridays and signing bonuses for warehouse workers are falling behind. The data prove that a culture of recognition — both managers and peers recognizing each other and saying “thanks for the good work” — goes a long way toward increasing loyalty, mitigating burnout and making people feel valued. While your competitors squeeze their bottom lines in a salary arms race, consider how the power of recognition can attract and retain employees.