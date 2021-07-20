Biden's top economic advisor on the infrastructure talks
Brian Deese told Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer that a final deal by August is 'our goal' and including more money for the IRS one of the final packages should be a "no brainer'.
Suzanne Judd, Ph.D., Epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.
Brian Deese, the President's top economic advisor, spoke with Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer on the President's accomplishments, the latest on the infrastructure talks, and how he thinks companies should address the labor shortage.
Stocks did not have a good start to the week.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden nominated lawyer Jonathan Kanter as the Justice Department's antitrust chief on Tuesday in the latest sign the White House is determined to rein in the world's biggest corporations, especially Big Tech. The White House called Kanter "a leading advocate and expert in the effort to promote strong and meaningful antitrust enforcement and competition policy." Progressives who advocate tougher enforcement of antitrust law have pushed for the nomination of Kanter, who recently started his own law firm, Kanter Law Group LLP, which bills itself as an "antitrust advocacy boutique."
Julie Hyman breaks down Tuesday’s business headlines, including: The drug distributors responsible for the opioid epidemic nearing a $26 billion settlement, a federal judge upholding Indiana University’s vaccine mandate for students and staff, and Israeli PM threatening ‘severe consequences’ for Unilever after subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s stopped selling ice cream in Israeli-occupied Palestinian Territories
(Bloomberg) -- For two decades Chinese tech firms have flocked to the U.S. stock market, drawn by a friendly regulatory environment and a vast pool of capital eager to invest in one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.Now, the juggernaut behind hundreds of companies worth $2 trillion appears stopped in its tracks.Beijing’s July 10 announcement that almost all businesses trying to go public in another country will require approval from a newly empowered cybersecurity regulator amounts to a d
Louis Vuitton's Horizon light up wireless speaker features 35 LEDs and costs $2,890.
Two food delivery giants argue fee caps will lead to fewer choices for restaurants and higher prices.
United Airlines reports Q2 earnings after the close as the delta variant of the coronavirus threatens' the travel industry's rebound this year.
Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker swatted a ball he thought was foul out of play, which led to three Pirates runs on a wild error on Sunday.
Raise your hand if you can literally never stay full until lunch.
Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports details on Yahoo Finance’s Investment idea of the day.
For the first time in a generation, the power balance in the workplace has shifted to workers, and businesses who try to hold on to talent with perks like no-Zoom Fridays and signing bonuses for warehouse workers are falling behind. The data prove that a culture of recognition — both managers and peers recognizing each other and saying “thanks for the good work” — goes a long way toward increasing loyalty, mitigating burnout and making people feel valued. While your competitors squeeze their bottom lines in a salary arms race, consider how the power of recognition can attract and retain employees.
Suddenly spiking COVID-19 infections among the unvaccinated have raised questions about the recovery.
Unvaccinated individuals are continuing to add to the number of COVID cases across the U.S. as the Delta variant becomes increasingly pervasive.
Here's the latest list of the best affordable smart TV's and streaming devices, chosen by experts from Engadget.
It's been less than a year since then-vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris promised on national television that a Biden-Harris administration would support legislation to "decriminalize marijuana, and we will expunge the records of those who have been convicted of marijuana." Fast forward a few months, and that promise seems almost within reach, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer recently unveiling a draft bill to legalize marijuana for recreational use. Tilray and Charlotte's Web closed the day in the red -- down 2.2% and 3.1%, respectively -- while Aurora ended flat.
Russian aircraft makers on Tuesday unveiled a prototype of a new fighter jet that features stealth capabilities and other advanced characteristics and will be offered to foreign buyers. Russian President Vladimir Putin inspected the prospective warplane displayed with much fanfare at the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon, which opened Tuesday in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow. Russian aircraft maker Sukhoi developed the new fighter under the LTS program, a Russian acronym for the Light Tactical Aircraft.
The top U.S. financial regulators convened on Monday to expand discussions on a regulatory framework for stablecoins.
The move could raise anywhere between £10bn to £12bn for the government, based on estimates by analysts.