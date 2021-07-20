U.S. markets close in 11 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,330.84
    +72.35 (+1.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,546.86
    +584.82 (+1.72%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,539.40
    +264.42 (+1.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,204.89
    +74.21 (+3.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.32
    +0.90 (+1.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.30
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    24.94
    -0.18 (-0.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2090
    +0.0280 (+2.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3628
    -0.0048 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8700
    +0.4020 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,830.33
    -869.38 (-2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    714.18
    +11.97 (+1.70%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,881.13
    +36.74 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,388.16
    -264.58 (-0.96%)
     

Biden's top economic advisor on the infrastructure talks

Brian Deese told Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer that a final deal by August is 'our goal' and including more money for the IRS one of the final packages should be a "no brainer'.

