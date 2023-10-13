Big Banks jump on earnings, Microsoft closes Activision deal, oil surges: Yahoo Finance Live
JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC) kicked off big bank earnings this morning. All three banks reported higher profits in the third quarter, helped by higher rates. Microsoft (MSFT) has finally closed its $69 billion dollar deal to acquire Activision Blizzard (ATVI). The deal was struck nearly two years ago but has faced intense regulatory reviews around the world. Oil (CL=F) is surging after the United States tightened sanctions on Russian exports. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include: UnitedHealth Group (UNH), Dollar General (DG), and Boeing (BA).
Top guests today include:
3 p.m. ET - David Chiaverini, Wedbush Securities Managing Director, Equity Research
3:15 p.m. ET - Ross Mayfield, Baird Investment Strategy Analyst
3:30 p.m. ET - Henrietta Treyz, Veda Partners Managing Partner and Director of Economic Policy Research
4:20 p.m. ET - Navrina Singh, Credo AI Founder & CEO
4:45 p.m. ET - Doron Merdinger, Doroni Aerospace CEO