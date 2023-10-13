Advertisement
Big Banks report, oil surges after U.S. tightens sanctions on Russia: Yahoo Finance Live

JPMorgan (JPM), Citigroup (C), and Wells Fargo (WFC) kicked off big bank earnings this morning. JPM and Wells Fargo both saw strong profits, helped by higher rates, Oil (CL=F) is surging after the United States tightened sanctions on Russian exports. Yahoo Finance trending tickers include: JD.com (JD), Activision Blizzard (ATVI), and Dollar General (DG).

Top guests today include:
9 a.m. ET - Nathan Stovall, S&P Global Market Intelligence Director of Financial Institutions Research and Dave Ellison, Hennessy Funds Portfolio Manager
9:40 a.m. ET - Penny Pennington, Edward Jones CEO
10:20 a.m. ET - Meghan Fitzgerald, Grey Ghost Advisors PE Investor; Columbia Univ. Healthcare Policy Professor
11 a.m. ET - Alexander Yokum, CFRA Research Senior Equity Research Analyst
11:40 a.m. ET - Fraser Atkinson - GreenPower Motor Company Chairman & CEO

