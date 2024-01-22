How big pharma is king of the hill in M&A

According to Ernst & Young (EY), 67% of merger & acquisition investment in 2023 came specifically from big pharma, compared to 38% in 2022. A number of deals between healthcare companies have already been announced for 2024, leading to the potential for growth in the category.

Arda Ural, EY Americas Industry Markets Leader for Health Sciences and Wellness, sits down with Yahoo Finance Anchor Julie Hyman and Healthcare Reporter Anjalee Khemlani to discuss state of mergers & acquisitions in the healthcare sector and what it may look like going forward.

Ural explains part of the reason for the uptick in M&A activity: "When the Fed gave the signal that they will pause the hikes, I think that was a good relief for the industry. And the other thing is the industry has been waiting for replenishing the top line with the right assets, with the late de-risked assets. The industry has a challenge in the amount of $350 billion over the next couple of years, between '23 and '28, to replace the loss of exclusivity that's... coming from losing the patents some lead biologics products."

