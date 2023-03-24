Big Tech: How layoffs should be approached

Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank shares tumbled on Friday after the cost of insuring the bank's debt against the risk of default shot to more than four-year highs, highlighting concerns among investors about the stability of Europe's banks. The region's banking sector has had a rough ride in the last week, with a state-backed rescue of Credit Suisse and turmoil among regional U.S. banks fuelling concerns about the health of the global banking sector. Deutsche shares, which have lost more than a fifth of their value so far this month, fell by as much as 14.9% on Friday to their lowest in five months.