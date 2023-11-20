Big Tech rally nears peak, but are there risks in 2024?

All eyes are on the stock market rally and Big Tech is carrying most of the weight. Franklin Income Investors CIO Ed Perks joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on what he expects for the market — specifically the Magnificent Seven stocks in the final stretch of 2023 — and what 2024 could look like.

Perks says Big Tech stocks are likely near the top of their range for now after a strong 2023 rally, but sees no immediate troubles, expecting the Magnificent Seven to deliver on high expectations.

Perks, who expects a “rosy scenario” for the US economy, cites tightening credit conditions that could spur volatility and correction risks in 2024.

