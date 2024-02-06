The biggest challenges restaurant owners will face in 2024

According to a report from the National Restaurant Association, restaurant sales will exceed $1.1 trillion in 2024. However, only 27% of restaurant owners expect to be more profitable than last year. In addition, the report noted that nearly half of consumers are cautious with spending.

National Restaurant Association CEO Michelle Korsmo joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the restaurant industry and how owners are preparing for a more cautious consumer.

Korsmo explains one of the problems restaurant operators are facing: "One big thing that operators are talking about is technology and it's trying to figure out that balance between a high-touch and a high-tech environment. Restaurant operators are looking for more workers in the industry. We're seeking 15.7 employees in the restaurant industry this year which is one out of every ten workers in the workforce and that's not enough."

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Editor's note: This article was written by Nicholas Jacobino