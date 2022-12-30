How some of the biggest cryptocurrencies fared in 2022

MarketWatch

The same holds true for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which shed 8.8% this year, and the Nasdaq Composite, which lost 33.1%. On Friday, as stocks pared their losses heading into the close on the last session of the year, the S&P 500 (SPX) fell 9.78 points, or 0.2%, to finish at 3,839.50, while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) fell 11.61 points, or 0.1%, to 10,466.48, and the Dow (DJIA) fell 73.55 points, or 0.2%, to 33,147.25. 2022 also marked the fourth-worst year for the S&P 500 since its inception in 1957.