How some of the biggest cryptocurrencies fared in 2022
Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre looks at how several cryptocurrencies performed in 2022.
Greycroft Board Partner and former Pinterest Head of M&A Kamran Ansari joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the state of fintech, B2B payments, and M&A deals in the tech space.
The same holds true for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which shed 8.8% this year, and the Nasdaq Composite, which lost 33.1%. On Friday, as stocks pared their losses heading into the close on the last session of the year, the S&P 500 (SPX) fell 9.78 points, or 0.2%, to finish at 3,839.50, while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) fell 11.61 points, or 0.1%, to 10,466.48, and the Dow (DJIA) fell 73.55 points, or 0.2%, to 33,147.25. 2022 also marked the fourth-worst year for the S&P 500 since its inception in 1957.
U.S. stocks are down Friday afternoon, on track for their worst annual losses since 2008, as tax-loss harvesting along with anxieties about the outlook for corporate profits and the U.S. consumer took their toll.
In January, the monthly payment on a median-priced home was $1,443 after putting 10% down. Now it’s $2,285.
Are you on the upper rungs of the class ladder?
Hydrogen fuel cell truck making start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) announced plans this morning to raise cash by selling up to $125 million in senior convertible notes (i.e., debt that is convertible into common stock). Nikola stock tumbled 4.8% through 11 a.m. ET on the news. Nikola plans to sell $50 million worth of convertible notes today, but will collect only $46.5 million of that after expenses.
Portfolio concentration is a big reason the Oracle of Omaha has outperformed for more than a half-century.
The past two years have been brutal for Cathie Wood and the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds that she runs, but she's been going on a buying spree as 2022 comes to a close. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) are three of the existing Ark Invest positions that Wood added to yesterday. Tesla began offering buyers that took possession of a new Model 3 or Model Y before year's end a $3,750 price reduction earlier this month.
These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.5% to 6%, have been popular buys among select billionaire investors.
The self-described business genius seems to declare business losses year after year.
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett broke with his practice of staying out of local politics to urge his hometown of Omaha to abandon its planned streetcar project because he says it's too expensive and not as flexible as buses.
To get a sense of who is truly in control of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ), it is important to...
Shares of Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SMMT) were up 34.3% for the week as of late Friday morning, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock was up as much as 52% at one point this week, closing out last week at $3.67, then soaring to as high as $5.54 on Thursday. For the year, the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical stock is up a whopping 84.7%.
Amazon is one bruised big-cap tech stock worth a look, says this longtime analyst.
Baby Boomers' net worth has creeped into the millions. They're expected to pass on trillions to the next generation, but they might need these expert tips to protect it.
The cloud has emerged as one of the more transformational technologies of the current era. Alphabet, like Amazon and Microsoft before it, approached the cloud as a second act. All three tech giants pivoted to the cloud to either supplement or compensate for slowing growth in original business lines.
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Ford Motor Company (F). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is a one-stop shop for hot growth stocks that have the potential to disrupt their industries and make investors significantly richer in the process. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a pre-revenue biotech that's making a splash by pioneering cutting-edge therapies created using the company's titular gene-editing technology. Wood is such a fan of the stock that it accounts for just over 4% of the Ark Innovation ETF's holdings, and while it's a speculative play, its shares are cheap enough to make it worth a (small) investment.