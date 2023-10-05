The biggest seasonal trends motivating current home prices

Realtor.com released its monthly housing market trends report for September. One of the top insights included was that while median listing prices decreased from last month, median prices for homes increased 0.4% year-over-year. Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale joins Yahoo Finance to break down this month's report and what is motivating current pricing in the U.S. housing market.

"The thing that has become abundantly clear [and] is very difficult to predict is these mortgage rate trends and broader macroeconomic trends," Hale states.

