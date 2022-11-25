Binance commits another $1 billion to crypto industry recovery fund following FTX’s collapse

The Wall Street Journal

The People's Bank of China continues to zig while most other central banks are zagging. On Friday, the PBOC cut the ratio of deposits banks have to hold in reserve by 0.25 percentage point to an average 7.8%, saying the move would release roughly $70 billion of funds. It is the first time the PBOC has cut the ratio since April, when the requirement was lowered by the same amount. The so-called RRR has been cut steadily since 2018, when it stood at about 15%. Covid-19 has slowed China's growth be