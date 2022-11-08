Binance-FTX deal: The ‘cascading impact has yet to be seen,’ analyst says
Delta Blockchain Fund Founder and General Partner Kavita Gupta joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Binance-FTX deal and ensuing sell-off in the crypto market.
Delta Blockchain Fund Founder and General Partner Kavita Gupta joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Binance-FTX deal and ensuing sell-off in the crypto market.
The entire crypto industry, from cryptocurrencies to crypto stocks, was incredibly volatile this morning amid rumors that the large crypto exchange FTX was facing insolvency. Then, after a run on the exchange, FTX struck a deal to sell its non-U.S. operations to the crypto exchange Binance. The Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) miner and business intelligence company MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) also saw its shares trade as much as 17% lower today before cutting those losses in half.
Shares of the Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were falling today on several bits of news that are causing pessimism among investors. An analyst cut his price target for Nio's stock today, just a few days after a new report said that China isn't rolling back its strict zero-COVID policy. All of the news worried some investors, pushing the EV stock down 4.1% as of 10:57 a.m. ET.
Penny stocks, defined as equities that trade at under $5 per share, have a bad reputation within many investing circles. Scores of promising early-stage companies have seen their share prices tumble into penny stock territory this year. Which of these newly minted penny stocks offer the most compelling risk-to-reward ratios?
Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.
ClearBridge Investments, an investment management company, released its “ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy underperformed its benchmark index. The overall stock selection impacted the performance of the strategy in the quarter. The strategy also posted losses in […]
Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) management dropped a bomb on investors by updating their long-term revenue growth outlook. The new guidance caught investors off-guard, which prompted a great deal of selling in Twilio stock.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM), a central nervous system disorder specialist, is having a good day today. Although Axsome's management spent quite a bit of time discussing the commercial prospects of the excessive daytime sleepiness medication Sunosi during this latest earnings call, Wall Street and the company's shareholders alike are primarily interested in the ongoing commercial launch of Auvelity. Auvelity, which was approved by the Food and Drug Administration earlier this year as a novel treatment for major depressive disorder, became commercially available on Oct. 20.
Energy Transfer LP (ET) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.
Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$239.4m (down 15...
Albemarle (ALB) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.
Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Net loss: US$302.1m (down by...
In this article, we will discuss Goldman Sachs’ cheap dividend stocks. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing and the firm’s outlook on dividend stocks, and go directly to read Goldman Sachs’ 5 Cheap Dividend Stocks. Growth tech stocks have dominated the market for years due to their innovative products and services. However, […]
In this article, we discuss the 15 best stock picks of Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Warren Buffett Stocks To Buy Now. Warren Buffett’s investment strategy is an open secret now: invest in solid companies and hold their stocks forever. But […]
The Trade Desk (TTD) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
Yahoo Finance reporter David Hollerith details the news that crypto exchange Binance has agreed to buy its rival FTX.com and how it's triggered a sell-off in the crypto space.
Tech stocks continue to experience a bear market. Numerous growth tech stocks have fallen by more than 75% from their highs, and even some large-caps lost more than half of their value. This makes tech-oriented financial stocks such as SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) and Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) all the more uncommon.
Warren Buffett likes bear markets, telling CNBC in 2018, "The best chance to deploy capital is when things are going down." Unsurprisingly, Buffett took action as the S&P fell. Here are two stocks Buffett is still buying hand over fist.
Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for Kohl’s after the retail company announced that CEO Michelle Gass will step down in December.
Boeing (NYSE: BA) continues to show signs that its business is normalizing, and investors are taking note. It's been a rough few years for Boeing, as the company has flown through both issues with its 737 MAX and then the pandemic. Boeing is now looking to boost deliveries in order to increase cash flow and pay down some of the billions in added debt it took on during the crisis to make sure it survived.